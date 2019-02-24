Pakistan Army violating our territory: Kabul 

Ramananda Sengupta By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Afghanistan on Friday lodged a formal complaint in the UN Security Council against the “consistent violations” of its territory by the Pakistani Army. This comes at a time when Pakistan has been negotiating with various nations such as Russia, China and the US to ensure that the Taliban is brought back into power in Afghanistan post the American withdrawal.

Both the government in Kabul and New Delhi have been suspicious of Pakistan’s motives, particularly since the ultra-orthodox Taliban— which had ruled Afghanistan from 1996 to 2001 enforcing a brutal interpretation of Sharia law, is seen as Islamabad’s proxy.

In a formal letter to the Security Council President, Afghanistan’s deputy permanent representative to the UN at New York Nafizullah Salarzai said that “the nature of these violations includes persistent shelling of Afghan territory and violation of Afghan airspace.”