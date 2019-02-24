Home Nation

Smriti Irani says 'dynasts' who ruled for 55 years never thought about Amethi's development

She also alleged that Amethi MP Rahul Gandhi does not think about his constituency, and is instead moving across the country and spreading lies about PM Modi.

Published: 24th February 2019 05:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2019 05:08 PM   |  A+A-

Smriti Irani

Union Minister Smriti Irani (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

AMETHI: Union Minister and BJP leader Smriti Irani Sunday hit out at the Congress alleging that the 'naamdars' (dynasts) who ruled for over five decades, never thought about the development of Amethi.

She also alleged that Amethi MP Rahul Gandhi does not think about his constituency, and is instead moving across the country and spreading lies about Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In an apparent reference to Congress, Irani said, "The naamdaars (dynasts) who ruled for 55 years, have never thought about development of Amethi and about farmers."

While mentioning various welfare schemes of the Centre, she said when the son of a poor person becomes prime minister, the "'naamdaars' find it difficult to digest".

"The efforts made by the governments of Modiji (at the Centre) and Yogiji (in the state), have resulted in benefits reaching 3.

80 lakh famers within 23 days of announcement of Kisan Samman Nidhi.

"The MP from Amethi never raised the problems of its people in Parliament. People like these have only duped the poor and people of Amethi, on whose votes he has reached Parliament," she said.

On this occasion, Irani distributed Kisan Samman Smriti Patra to 25 farmers and appealed to the people to strengthen Prime Minister Narendra Modi's hand in the upcoming general elections.

Irani had unsuccessfully contested against Gandhi in the 2014 Lok Sabha election and they are likely to fight again from Amethi in the general election later this year.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Smriti Irani BJP Congress naamdars Amethi Amethi constituency Dynasty politics Rahul Gandhi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rami Malek accepts the award for best performance by an actor in a leading role for 'Bohemian Rhapsody' at the Oscars. (Photo | AP)
OSCARS 2019: This is how Rami Malek identified with late Freddie Mercury
Senior journalist Priya Ramani outside the Patiala House Court after getting bail in a defamation case filed by former Union Minister M J Akbar, in New Delhi on 25 February,2019. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
M J Akbar defamation case: Priya Ramani gets bail
Gallery
Joining the 5G-enabled smartphone bandwagon, Chinese technology giant Huawei on Sunday unveiled its first 5G foldable phone at USD 2,607 (1.85 lakh (Photo | Twitter)
IN PICS | Huawei unveils Mate X 5G-enabled foldable phone priced at Rs 1.85 lakh
The fashion on display at the Oscars this year saw everything from a 128.54 carat Tiffany diamond to a dress made of 42 pounds of gold. If there is one thing that stood out, it was the explosion of pink on the red carpet. And bling. Lots of bling! Check o
Oscars 2019 red carpet fashion: Our favourite looks from a night of pink and bling
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp