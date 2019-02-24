Twins kidnapped from school bus in Madhya Pradesh found murdered in UP 11 days later, five held

By Express News Service

Two Upper Kindergarten (UKG) student twin sons of a medicated oil businessman who were kidnapped at gunpoint from inside crowded school bus in Chitrakoot area of Madhya Pradesh on February 12 were found murdered and the bodies dumped in Yamuna river in adjoining UP’s Banda district 11 days later.

The twin brothers Shreyansh and Priyansh, aged around five and half years were murdered by their captors despite their businessman father Brijesh Rawat paying Rs 20 lakh as ransom on February 19. Ongoing probe reveals that the kidnappers strangulated the twin brothers on February 21, fearing that as the kids had recognized them, they could reveal their identities later, resulting in the abductor’s arrest.

Five men, including the possible mastermind of the abduction, who gave private tuitions to the twins have been arrested.

Since the sensational kidnapping of the twins from the crowded school bus just outside the Sadguru Public Higher Secondary School in Chitrakoot area of MP’s Satna district at around 12.15 pm on February 12, the MP and UP police were searching for the kidnapped twins in areas of Central UP and adjoining MP.

A bounty of Rs 50,000 was announced by the MP DGP VK Singh around nine days back for getting clinching information about the kidnapped twins. After MP CM Kamal Nath chaired a meeting of police officers of the state at PHQ in Bhopal on Saturday, the state’s DGP VK Singh had told the journalists that “we’ve got vital clues in the case and are close to cracking it.”

Political blame game begins

While the opposition BJP in MP demanded the resignation of home minister Bala Bachchan for failure in getting the twin brothers rescued alive, a senior minister of Kamal Nath government put the blame for the killing more on the UP government and police and even demanded the resignation of UP CM Yogi Adityanath in the matter.

“A joint operation of MP and UP police was underway to rescue the kids, since the bodies have been found in UP’s territory, hence the UP police and government are largely to be blamed. There is no question of our home minister’s resignation, instead the UP CM should resign,” said MP Law minister PC Sharma in Bhopal on Sunday.