Home Nation

Twins kidnapped from school bus in Madhya Pradesh found murdered in UP 11 days later, five held

Five men, including the possible mastermind of the abduction, who gave private tuitions to the twins have been arrested.

Published: 24th February 2019 12:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2019 03:59 PM   |  A+A-

Twin brothers Shreyansh and Priyansh (Photo | Special Arrangement)

By Express News Service

Two Upper Kindergarten (UKG) student twin sons of a medicated oil businessman who were kidnapped at gunpoint from inside crowded school bus in Chitrakoot area of Madhya Pradesh on February 12 were found murdered and the bodies dumped in Yamuna river in adjoining UP’s Banda district 11 days later.

The twin brothers Shreyansh and Priyansh, aged around five and half years were murdered by their captors despite their businessman father Brijesh Rawat paying Rs 20 lakh as ransom on February 19. Ongoing probe reveals that the kidnappers strangulated the twin brothers on February 21, fearing that as the kids had recognized them, they could reveal their identities later, resulting in the abductor’s arrest.

Five men, including the possible mastermind of the abduction, who gave private tuitions to the twins have been arrested.

Since the sensational kidnapping of the twins from the crowded school bus just outside the Sadguru Public Higher Secondary School in Chitrakoot area of MP’s Satna district at around 12.15 pm on February 12, the MP and UP police were searching for the kidnapped twins in areas of Central UP and adjoining MP.

A bounty of Rs 50,000 was announced by the MP DGP VK Singh around nine days back for getting clinching information about the kidnapped twins. After MP CM Kamal Nath chaired a meeting of police officers of the state at PHQ in Bhopal on Saturday, the state’s DGP VK Singh had told the journalists that “we’ve got vital clues in the case and are close to cracking it.”

Political blame game begins

While the opposition BJP in MP demanded the resignation of home minister Bala Bachchan for failure in getting the twin brothers rescued alive, a senior minister of Kamal Nath government put the blame for the killing more on the UP government and police and even demanded the resignation of UP CM Yogi Adityanath in the matter.

“A joint operation of MP and UP police was underway to rescue the kids, since the bodies have been found in UP’s territory, hence the UP police and government are largely to be blamed. There is no question of our home minister’s resignation, instead the UP CM should resign,” said MP Law minister PC Sharma in Bhopal on Sunday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Twins kidnapped madhya pradesh school kids kidnapped

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Indian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Talmiz Ahmad in a conversation with Ramananda Sengupta.
LISTEN | OIC invite to India rights a historic wrong, says former Indian ambassador to Saudi
Final Audition before World Cup: India looking to inflict more misery on Australia in T20Is
Gallery
Almost 300 vehicles were gutted in a fire, which broke out at the Parking area number 5 of the Aero India venue at Yelahanka Air Force Station. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo | Pandarinath B/ EPS)
300 vehicles gutted as fire breaks out at Aero India 2019 parking area
Cars crash in turn 3 during the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019.
From Bangladesh shopping area fire to Venice Carnival: Pictures of the week
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp