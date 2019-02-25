Home Nation

1984 anti-Sikh riots: Justice Sanjiv Khanna recuses from hearing Sajjan Kumar's appeal 

The case in which Kumar was convicted and sentenced relates to the killing of five Sikhs in Delhi Cantonment's Raj Nagar Part-I area of southwest Delhi on November 1-2, 1984.

Published: 25th February 2019 12:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2019 12:06 PM   |  A+A-

Sajjan Kumar

Sajjan Kumar (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI:  Supreme Court judge Justice Sanjiv Khanna on Monday recused himself from hearing the appeal of former Congress leader Sajjan Kumar challenging the Delhi High Court verdict sentencing him to life term in a 1984 anti-Sikh riots case.

The matter came up for hearing before a bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi.

The 73-year-old Kumar had surrendered before a trial court here on December 31, 2018 to serve the sentence in pursuance of the high court's December 17 judgment awarding him life imprisonment for the "remainder of his natural life".

The case in which Kumar was convicted and sentenced relates to the killing of five Sikhs in Delhi Cantonment's Raj Nagar Part-I area of southwest Delhi on November 1-2, 1984 and burning down of a gurudwara in Raj Nagar Part-II.

Sajjan Kumar 1984 anti-Sikh riots

