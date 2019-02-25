BJP-ruled states to file review plea in SC against order on eviction of tribals: Amit Shah

By PTI

NEW DELHI: BJP president Amit Shah Monday said states ruled by his party will file a plea in the Supreme Court for a review of its order that is likely to cause eviction of lakhs of tribal people from forest areas.

"I have spoken to all CMs of BJP-ruled states in the situation arising out of the Supreme Court's order on eviction of Tribals living in Forest areas. States will be soon filing review petition and care will be taken to safeguard the rights of our tribals and prevent (their) eviction," Shah said in a statement.

The BJP remains committed to the uplift of "our tribal brothers and sisters" and will do everything to protect their rights, he said and took a dig at the opposition parties as he urged tribal people "not to fall in the trap of rumours from usual suspects".

Shah asserted that what the Modi government has done for the welfare of tribal people during its rule of 55 months the previous Congress dispensations could not do in 55 years.

He cited the rise in budgetary allocations for the tribal ministry and the government's thrust on the skill development of tribal population to assert that the Modi dispensation has ensured that their fundamental rights are protected.

The Supreme Court has asked 21 states to apprise it about the action taken by them over the eviction of tribals and forest dwellers whose claim for the forest land have been rejected.

In its February 13 order, the apex court asked the chief secretaries of the states to file affidavits stating whether those against whom the rejection orders were passed, have been evicted or not and if not, the reasons for the same.