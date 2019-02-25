Holy dip in Sangam will not help wash away sins: Mayawati's jibe at PM Modi

Namita Bajpai By

LUCKNOW: The politics over Kumbh escalated in UP on Monday after PM Narendra's Modi took the holy dip at Sangam in Prayagraj the day before.

The attack on the PM was led by BSP chief Mayawati who took to Twitter saying that no holy action could rid the BJP government of its "sins".

"Will a ‘SHAHI’ dip in the Sangam by PM Narendra Modi be able to wash sins of reneging on poll promises, treachery and other wrongs? People will not forgive the Modi government for making their life miserable through deeds of Notebandi (demonetisation), GST, vengeance, casteism, communal and authoritarian rule (sic)," Mayawati posted on Twitter.

Taking a swipe at the PM for a launching PM-Kisan, the BSP chief said the scheme, announced in the interim Budget, may be useful for labourers but would not benefit farmers. The PM launched the Pradhan Mantri Samman Nidhi Scheme in Gorakhpur on Sunday before taking a holy dip and offering prayers at the ongoing Kumbh Mela.

The scheme will provide H6,000 per year to families of small and marginal farmers having a combined land holding/ownership of up to two hectares. The amount will be disbursed in three installments of H2,000 each. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav called it the politicisation of Kumbh.

Taking a jibe at the Prime Minister, he said, “The PM went to Kumbh when all the saints had gone away. All the Shahi Snans have taken place. Not a single seer was there at Kumbh to bless the PM.”

Reacting to the PM washing the feet of sanitation workers at Kumbh, UP Congress chief Raj Babbar said, “What PM did is the RSS’ Hinduvta. Social media is trolling him for his act. It would have been better if those sanitation workers were given good clothes.”