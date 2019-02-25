IIT Bombay student held for snooping, filming bathing woman

By Online Desk

A 34-year-old Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay student was arrested on Saturday, for allegedly filming a woman while she was bathing. The woman and the accused used to live in the same building.

The accused, Avinash Kumar Yadav, a resident of Thane, was charged under section 354 (any man who watches, or captures the image of a woman engaging in a private act in circumstances where she would usually have the expectation of not being observed) of the Indian Penal Code, after the woman found a mobile phone, placed on her bathroom window.

"A woman filed a complain that she found a mobile phone on the bathroom window while she was bathing on Friday night. She alerted her husband who confiscated the phone. The couple saw the accused fleeing from the place," a Kapurbawdi police officer said.

The mobile phone also had clips of other men and women, bathing.

With inputs from PTI