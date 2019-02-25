Jammu-Srinagar NH closed due to fresh landslides

By PTI

JAMMU: The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway was closed for traffic Monday due to fresh landslides in Ramban district, leaving many vehicles stranded.

Police officials said the highway has been closed due to fresh landslide at Marog area in Ramban district.

Authorities Sunday allowed Kashmir-bound vehicles to ply on the highway, which was reopened for one-way traffic after remaining closed for three consecutive days owing to fresh snowfall and multiples landslides.

Traffic was allowed from Jammu to Srinagar for the second day Sunday to facilitate stranded passengers to reach their destination and also to ensure supply of essential commodities to the valley.

The 270-KM highway, the only all-weather road linking Kashmir with rest of the country, was blocked by a major landslide at Maroog on Friday, hours after authorities allowed traffic from Jammu to Srinagar.

The traffic on the highway is plying alternatively from twin capitals of Srinagar and Jammu over the past six months to avoid jamming in view of the ongoing work on the four-lane project.