Kidnapped-murdered twins’ father demands CBI probe, two MP cops suspended for improper investigation

Anuraag Singh By

Express News Service

BHOPAL: A day after UKG student twin brothers, Priyansh and Shreyansh, kidnapped from school bus in Madhya Pradesh’s Chitrakoot on February 12, were found murdered in Banda district of UP, the kids’ businessman father Brijesh Rawat demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi intervene in the matter and order CBI probe to expose real faces behind the gruesome crime.

Also, four MP police personnel in Satna district, including Nayagaon-Chitrakoot police station in-charge KP Tripathi, sub inspector Sudhanshu Tiwari, head constable Shiv Prasad Bagri and constable Chandrakant Pandey have been suspended for inadequate investigations in the case.

Rawat, who resides in UP’s Chitrakoot (Karvi) district, just a few hundred meters from MP’s Chitrakoot’s territory, told journalists that the six men arrested for the kidnapping and murder of his sons were not the end, as there could be more people who gave them protection. “Several doors are still closed which need to be opened through CBI probe, particularly to expose those who could be behind those arrested,” demanded Rawat.

Expressing his angst over the MP police action which failed in rescuing his sons alive, “the direction of police investigation was wayward right since day one, they were always far away from the culprits, despite the mastermind operating from the same place from where my sons were kidnapped.”

“After being kidnapped, my children were locked in a room for three days at a place, which is not even a kilometer from where they were kidnapped on February 12, still how the police failed to track them. After three days they were shifted to UP, what was the police doing then,” questioned Rawat.

Ongoing investigations have revealed that after being kidnapped from school bus in the sprawling Sadguru Sewa Trust-Janakikund campus in MP’s Chitrakoot, the twins were locked in a rented room in Rajaula, which is around a kilometer from the campus of the trust, which houses school where the twins studied.

“On February 12, the driver of the school bus boarded by my children stopped the bus after seeing the masked kidnappers, who entered the bus at ease and kidnapped my sons on gunpoint before speeding away on mobike. The kidnapping happened just around 100 meters from the house of the Trust’s trustee. The arrest of the six men revealed that the key kidnapper was an important staff member of Trust related activities. I request Prime Minister Narendra Modi to order a CBI probe into the matter to expose the real faces behind what happened to my sons.”

Importantly, the kidnapping mastermind Padamkant Shukla is the son of Ramkaran Shukla, a teacher at the Sanskrit school housed in the Sadguru Sewa Trust-Janakikund campus. The seized SUV bearing BJP flag, which is suspected to have been used in the horrific crime, is also owned by Ramkaran Shukla, who was sacked from job by the Sanskrit school administration on Monday.

The UKG student twins were abducted on gunpoint from school bus by masked men inside the Janakikund campus on February 12. But despite their father paying Rs 20 lakh ransom to kidnappers and joint action in the case by MP and UP police, the brothers were murdered by captors on February 21 night and both bodies retrieved from Yamuna river in UP’s Banda district on Sunday morning. Six men have been arrested in the matter.​

University suspends students arrested for kidnap-murder

Meanwhile, Chitrakoot-based Mahatma Gandhi Chitrakoot Gramodaya University (a state government institution) suspended two of its students, Raju Dwivedi (MSc-Agronomy student) and Apoorva Yadav alias Pinta (MSc-Agriculture Biochemistry student), who are among the six arrested men. Four other former students, including B.Tech dropout and crime’s mastermind Padamkant Shukla, twin brothers private tuitor Ramkesh Yadav, another key accused Vikramjeet Singh have been banned from entry into the campus and debarred from admission to any course at the varsity in future.