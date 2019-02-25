Home Nation

MP Twins kidnap-murder: Former CM Shivraj Chouhan takes out silent march

On February 12, five-year-old twins of a Madhya Pradesh businessman were abducted at gunpoint from their school bus in Chitrakoot.

Published: 25th February 2019 03:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2019 03:49 PM   |  A+A-

Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Former Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (File | PTI)

By ANI

MADHYA PRADESH: Madhya Pradesh’s former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan led a silent march along with school children to show resentment towards the murder of five-year-old twin brothers – Devansh and Priyansh – whose bodies were found lying near a river in Uttar Pradesh’s Banda district on Sunday.

In a series of tweets, he expressed his condolences and said: “My heart is deeply saddened by the sad demise of twin brothers. We have led this silent march to pray to the almighty to give peace to their kind souls.” Chouhan urged investigative agencies to take the matter to the Fast Track Court and execute the perpetrators.

READ| UKG student twins’ kidnap-murder: Shivraj Singh Chouhan meets bereaved family in Chitrakoot

Demanding the safety of the school children across the state, he added, “Police department should come out with tools and devices to ensure that children across the state of Madhya Pradesh are safe and secure from such evil forces.”

In a statement given yesterday, he also demanded a CBI probe into the abduction and murder of twins.

On February 12, five-year-old twins of a Madhya Pradesh businessman were abducted at gunpoint from their school bus in Chitrakoot.

Their bodies were found lying near a river located in Uttar Pradesh’s Banda area yesterday. Police said that the abductors killed the boys even after receiving the ransom amount. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Shivraj Chouhan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rami Malek accepts the award for best performance by an actor in a leading role for 'Bohemian Rhapsody' at the Oscars. (Photo | AP)
OSCARS 2019: This is how Rami Malek identified with late Freddie Mercury
Senior journalist Priya Ramani outside the Patiala House Court after getting bail in a defamation case filed by former Union Minister M J Akbar, in New Delhi on 25 February,2019. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
M J Akbar defamation case: Priya Ramani gets bail
Gallery
Joining the 5G-enabled smartphone bandwagon, Chinese technology giant Huawei on Sunday unveiled its first 5G foldable phone at USD 2,607 (1.85 lakh (Photo | Twitter)
IN PICS | Huawei unveils Mate X 5G-enabled foldable phone priced at Rs 1.85 lakh
The fashion on display at the Oscars this year saw everything from a 128.54 carat Tiffany diamond to a dress made of 42 pounds of gold. If there is one thing that stood out, it was the explosion of pink on the red carpet. And bling. Lots of bling! Check o
Oscars 2019 red carpet fashion: Our favourite looks from a night of pink and bling
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp