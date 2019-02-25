MP Twins kidnap-murder: Former CM Shivraj Chouhan takes out silent march

By ANI

MADHYA PRADESH: Madhya Pradesh’s former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan led a silent march along with school children to show resentment towards the murder of five-year-old twin brothers – Devansh and Priyansh – whose bodies were found lying near a river in Uttar Pradesh’s Banda district on Sunday.

In a series of tweets, he expressed his condolences and said: “My heart is deeply saddened by the sad demise of twin brothers. We have led this silent march to pray to the almighty to give peace to their kind souls.” Chouhan urged investigative agencies to take the matter to the Fast Track Court and execute the perpetrators.

Demanding the safety of the school children across the state, he added, “Police department should come out with tools and devices to ensure that children across the state of Madhya Pradesh are safe and secure from such evil forces.”

In a statement given yesterday, he also demanded a CBI probe into the abduction and murder of twins.

On February 12, five-year-old twins of a Madhya Pradesh businessman were abducted at gunpoint from their school bus in Chitrakoot.

Their bodies were found lying near a river located in Uttar Pradesh’s Banda area yesterday. Police said that the abductors killed the boys even after receiving the ransom amount.