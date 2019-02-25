UKG student twins’ kidnap-murder: Shivraj Singh Chouhan meets bereaved family in Chitrakoot

Anuraag Singh Thakur By

BHOPAL: Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan visited the Chitrakoot town in Satna district on Sunday evening to meet the family whose twin sons, 5-year-old Shreyansh and Priyansh were murdered brutally by kidnappers, despite getting Rs 20 lakh ransom.

Chouhan along with other BJP leaders, including BJP MP from Satna seat Ganesh Singh visited the family’s house and spoke with the family members, including the deceased twins businessman father Brijesh Rawat.

“Fear is pervasive all around the state, the deceased children’s father is in state of such fear that he is asking people whether to live in Chitrakoot or go back to his native village. The state government, as well as the police, needs to tell the people what they were doing for 13 days in the matter,” questioned Chouhan.

“The twins were kidnapped at gunpoint from the school bus within the campus housing their school, had the police acted timely, the results could have been different. I only want to say now, that the arrested culprits aren’t spared, their trial should take place in fast track court and no lesser punishment than being hanged to death should be rendered to them,” said Chouhan.

Chouhan wanted judicial probe or CBI enquiry into the entire episode. “Also, those protesting the twins killing have been beaten by cops on the streets of Chitrakoot earlier in the day. The assault on protestors also needs to be probed, followed by strict action against those responsible.”

When queried about one of the arrested accused being the brother of a Bajrang Dal leader and an SUV bearing BJP flag suspected to have been used in the crime, the ex-CM said “it’s unfortunate that instead of replying to people why they failed to rescue the children alive in 13 days, the government and police, particularly IG-Rewa Zone are politicizing the matter to hide their lapses. This is nothing, but diversionary politics and its concerning that an IG rank officer too is speaking such language. A criminal doesn’t have any religion, caste or party. Whoever is responsible for the crime should get the death penalty,” he maintained.

Earlier in the day, the police resorted to lathi-charge to disperse irate mob protesting outside the Sadguru Trust-Janaki kund complex premises from where the twins were kidnapped on February 12.

Not only the police, but even those associated with the Sadguru Sewa Trust assaulted the protestors, resulting in injuries to several local residents, including a couple of local journalists. As a precautionary measure, Section 144 of CrPc has been imposed in Chitrakoot town of MP, which borders Chitrakoot (Karvy) district of UP.

A video showing Satna district collector Satyendra Singh ask the cops to keep arms ready and mount LMG on their vehicle (to deal with protestors) in Chitrakoot town earlier in the day has also gone viral over social media.