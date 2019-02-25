Home Nation

Maharashtra power theft: 2 get two years in jail, fined over Rs 40 lakh

District Judge P P Jadhav imposed a fine of Rs 35.85 lakh on unit owner Khalil Ahmed Navabali Subhedar and Rs 5.97 lakh on unit operator Anis Ahmed Shafiq Ahmad Khan.

Published: 25th February 2019 03:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2019 05:03 PM   |  A+A-

electricity, power, grid

For representational purposes

By PTI

THANE: Two people running an engineering unit in Maharashtra's Thane district were found guilty of electricity theft and sentenced to two years in jail by a local court.

District Judge P P Jadhav imposed a fine of Rs 35.85 lakh on unit owner Khalil Ahmed Navabali Subhedar and Rs 5.97 lakh on unit operator Anis Ahmed Shafiq Ahmad Khan.

Additional Public Prosecutor Vivek Kadu said the power theft at the unit came to light following a raid by a team of the Maharashtra State Electricity Board on December 28, 2010.

He said a foreign electronic circuit was installed in the meter to suppress the readings between March 2009 and November 2010 and this had led to power theft of 2.18 lakh units valued at Rs 20.91 lakh.

A case was registered under Sections 135 and 138 of the Electricity Act, the additional public prosecutor.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Maharashtra electricity theft

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rami Malek accepts the award for best performance by an actor in a leading role for 'Bohemian Rhapsody' at the Oscars. (Photo | AP)
OSCARS 2019: This is how Rami Malek identified with late Freddie Mercury
Senior journalist Priya Ramani outside the Patiala House Court after getting bail in a defamation case filed by former Union Minister M J Akbar, in New Delhi on 25 February,2019. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
M J Akbar defamation case: Priya Ramani gets bail
Gallery
Joining the 5G-enabled smartphone bandwagon, Chinese technology giant Huawei on Sunday unveiled its first 5G foldable phone at USD 2,607 (1.85 lakh (Photo | Twitter)
IN PICS | Huawei unveils Mate X 5G-enabled foldable phone priced at Rs 1.85 lakh
The fashion on display at the Oscars this year saw everything from a 128.54 carat Tiffany diamond to a dress made of 42 pounds of gold. If there is one thing that stood out, it was the explosion of pink on the red carpet. And bling. Lots of bling! Check o
Oscars 2019 red carpet fashion: Our favourite looks from a night of pink and bling
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp