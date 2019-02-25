Home Nation

Not in hurry to join politics: Robert Vadra after posters welcome him to contest elections

Vadra, the brother-in-law of Congress president Rahul Gandhi, had Sunday put a Facebook post announcing that he might play a larger role in serving the people.

Published: 25th February 2019 09:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2019 09:29 PM   |  A+A-

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi and her husband Robert Vadra

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi and her husband Robert Vadra (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A day after hinting at "a larger role in serving the people", Robert Vadra Monday said he was not in a hurry to take the political plunge.

His comments came on a day when posters were put up in his hometown Moradabad in Uttar Pradesh, welcoming him to contest elections.

Vadra, the brother-in-law of Congress president Rahul Gandhi, had Sunday put a Facebook post announcing that he might play "a larger role in serving the people" after the ongoing cases against him were over, sparking speculation over his joining active politics.

"I need to absolve from baseless accusations and allegations. I will start working on it. There is no hurry. People need to feel that I can make a change," he said when asked about his joining active politics.

ALSO READ: Delhi court refuses to stay interrogation of Robert Vadra, asks him to join probe tomorrow

Vadra is being probed by the Enforcement Directorate in money laundering cases related to purchase of alleged illegal assets abroad and an alleged land scam in Bikaner, Rajasthan.

In a Facebook post, Vadra wrote about years and months he had spent campaigning and working in different parts of the country, mainly in Uttar Pradesh, and claimed that it gave him a feeling to do more for the people.

"All these years of experience and learning cannot be just wasted and should be put to better use. Once all these accusations and allegations are over, I feel I should dedicate a larger role in serving the people," Vadra, who is Congress general secretary for Uttar Pradesh (East) Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's husband, said.

The comments have come weeks after Priyanka joined active politics and was appointed as the All India Congress Committee general secretary in-charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh.

