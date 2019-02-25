Home Nation

Over 300 IAS babus yet to file property details for 2018

It also said that IAS members were required to submit their IPRs for 2018 by January 31, 2019.

Published: 25th February 2019 10:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2019 10:19 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only

By Kumar Vikram
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Even as the deadline for filing immovable property returns (IPRs) for 2018 has already passed, over 340 IAS officers have not filed their details yet, according to a letter by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT).

The DoPT has sent several reminders over the past months, the latest one coming on February 7, 2019.
The letter, issued to all states and other concerned departments, clearly says that failure to submit property details will have serious consequences.

It also said that IAS members were required to submit their IPRs for 2018 by January 31, 2019.“Officers may be advised that vigilance clearance to IAS officers for their inclusion in the offer list, empanelment, any deputation for which Central government clearance is necessary including deputation under AIS cadre rules, appointment to sensitive posts, assignment to training programmes (except mandatory training), premature repatriation to the cadre etc is denied in case of non-submission of IPR,” said the letter by DoPT.

In 2016, the government simplified the process of filing property returns for IAS officers by launching an online platform. The move would also help maintain transparency, the government had said at the time.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rami Malek accepts the award for best performance by an actor in a leading role for 'Bohemian Rhapsody' at the Oscars. (Photo | AP)
OSCARS 2019: This is how Rami Malek identified with late Freddie Mercury
Senior journalist Priya Ramani outside the Patiala House Court after getting bail in a defamation case filed by former Union Minister M J Akbar, in New Delhi on 25 February,2019. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
M J Akbar defamation case: Priya Ramani gets bail
Gallery
Joining the 5G-enabled smartphone bandwagon, Chinese technology giant Huawei on Sunday unveiled its first 5G foldable phone at USD 2,607 (1.85 lakh (Photo | Twitter)
IN PICS | Huawei unveils Mate X 5G-enabled foldable phone priced at Rs 1.85 lakh
The fashion on display at the Oscars this year saw everything from a 128.54 carat Tiffany diamond to a dress made of 42 pounds of gold. If there is one thing that stood out, it was the explosion of pink on the red carpet. And bling. Lots of bling! Check o
Oscars 2019 red carpet fashion: Our favourite looks from a night of pink and bling
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp