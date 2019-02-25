Over 300 IAS babus yet to file property details for 2018

Kumar Vikram By

NEW DELHI: Even as the deadline for filing immovable property returns (IPRs) for 2018 has already passed, over 340 IAS officers have not filed their details yet, according to a letter by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT).

The DoPT has sent several reminders over the past months, the latest one coming on February 7, 2019.

The letter, issued to all states and other concerned departments, clearly says that failure to submit property details will have serious consequences.

It also said that IAS members were required to submit their IPRs for 2018 by January 31, 2019.“Officers may be advised that vigilance clearance to IAS officers for their inclusion in the offer list, empanelment, any deputation for which Central government clearance is necessary including deputation under AIS cadre rules, appointment to sensitive posts, assignment to training programmes (except mandatory training), premature repatriation to the cadre etc is denied in case of non-submission of IPR,” said the letter by DoPT.

In 2016, the government simplified the process of filing property returns for IAS officers by launching an online platform. The move would also help maintain transparency, the government had said at the time.