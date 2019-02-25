Poor turnout at rally prompts Kejriwal to cut short address at Chandigarh rally

By Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal cut short his address at a Chandigarh rally on Sunday after realising that the party had failed to muster enough numbers.During his short address at the rally in favour of the party’s Lok Sabha poll candidate Harmohan Dhawan, Kejriwal hit out at BJP’s Chandigarh MP Kirron Kher saying she is seldom seen in the city, as she is mostly busy with her showbiz commitments in Mumbai.

“How often have you seen Kirron Kher in Chandigarh? She is an actress and is mostly busy with her commitments in the showbiz world. She is not concerned about the welfare of the people in the city. She is a busy actress and is mostly based in Mumbai. Can you list a single development done by her?” Kejriwal boomed.

“There’s not one development work in Chandigarh for which Kirron Kher can claim credit,” the Delhi CM said.However, sensing a poor turnout at the rally, he soon wound up his address saying he has to address another public meeting in Haryana.

Despite it being a Sunday, Kejriwal’s party could barely muster enough numbers atthe rally.The Delhi CM, who was to address the rally at 1.30pm, rose to speak an hour later owing to feeble turnout.