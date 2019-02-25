Home Nation

Scuffle breaks out among students in Banaras Hindu University, tension continues

Two groups of students started pelting stones at each other, allegedly in the presence of police and the security personnel of the University till late night.

Published: 25th February 2019 01:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2019 01:21 PM

Cops deployed at Banaras Hindu University.( Photo | PTI)

By UNI

VARANASI:  At least six students were injured in a scuffle that broke out after a trivial argument between two students of the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) turned violent in this district of Uttar Pradesh, police sources said on Monday.

Following a personal argument between two students during the University's Inter-Faculties Youth Fest 'Spandan', several students of the Birla hostel started squabbling among themselves on Sunday night.

Several students came out on the road after the fight. Soon, two groups of students started pelteding stones at each other, allegedly in the presence of police and the security personnel of the University till late night.

Several rooms of the hostel were reportedly vandalised and at least six students injured in the incident. BHU's Proctor Prof Royana Singh, along with the University's security personnel, reached the spot to calm down the agitated students.

The Proctor tried to persuade the students in the presence of local police officials which went in vain with the agitators refusing to yield till very late.

Tension continues to grip the University premises due to which security personnel have been deployed at the sensitive spots, including the Birla hostel. The policemen have also been directed to remain cautious.

