Transgender becomes spokesperson for Ambedkar’s VBA

Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | EPS/Pushkar V)

By Abhijit Mulye
Express News Service

MUMBAI: Social and transgender rights activist and noted poet Disha Pinky Shaikh has been appointed as the state spokesperson of Adv Prakash Ambedkar’s Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi (VBA).

Lauding the feat, writer, poet Disha Pinky Shaikh said that the first of its kind of appointment in Maharashtra would create awareness about the community amongst the people and would also highlight the alliance’s resolve to accord equal status to all sections of the society.

Shaikh, who hails from Ahmednagar, said that this kind of representation was needed to highlight the issues of sexual minorities.

“I was suspicious about how this appointment would be received in different social groups, including ours. However, with the warmth I’m receiving from all sections has strengthened my resolve and I feel that the dawn of political change is not too far away,” Shaikh said.

“I want her to work for basic issues such as education, job and security. Like women, transgender must also get equal rights in society,” said Pinky Shaikh, Disha’s guru.

Talking about her party’s agenda, Shaikh said, “It will be a comprehensive agenda. From my side, I want to include a few points for my community. Implementation of NALSA judgment and providing education and jobs to our community members are the few issues that are on my mind right now. Being a transgender woman, I will also talk about women’s issues.”

