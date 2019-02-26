A necessary step required for security of country, says Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on air strikes

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar Tuesday hailed the air strikes carried out by the Indian Air Force inside Pakistan, saying the entire nation stands firmly behind the armed forces.

"It was a necessary step required for the security of the country...it was an act of maha parakram (mightily act)," he said.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had already given a free hand to the forces to take necessary action against the backdrop of the Pulwama terror strike that left 40 CRPF personnel dead.