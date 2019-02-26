Article 35A: 'Don’t play with fire', Centre warned by Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRI NAGAR: With the Supreme court all set to hear petitions challenging the validity of Article 35A, which grants special privileges to the residents of J&K, two former CMs have warned against scrapping the law.

National Conference (NC) chief Omar Abdullah cautioned that the situation in Kashmir would turn more dangerous than Arunachal Pradesh while PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti reiterated her warning that the state’s accession with India would be nullified if Article 35A was fiddled with.

“I want to make it clear to the Central government that any attempt to tinker with J&K’s special status will have serious ramifications,” Omar said. Citing the violence in Arunachal Pradesh, he said, “It was one of the peaceful states... But today the Centre has set it on fire by attempting to erode their PRC.”

The situation in Arunachal should act as an eye-opener for those, who are inimical to Article 370 and Article 35 A, Omar said, warning that if there was any attempt to fiddle with Article 35A, the situation in Kashmir would turn more dangerous than Arunachal.

In a separate Press conference, Mehbooba alleged that “attempts are being made to change Muslim-majority character of J&K”.

Warning the Centre not to play with fire, she said, “If Article 35-A is gone...the situation will be much more dangerous than what we’ve been witnessing since 1947.” Mehbooba said she was in contact with Omar and they would adopt a joint strategy to protect J&K’s special status.