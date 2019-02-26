Assam forms PRANAM panel to hear cases of neglect of parents by employees

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The Assam government on Tuesday formed a three-member commission that will hear cases pertaining to a policy which makes geriatric care by its employees mandatory.



The Parents Responsibility and Norms for Accountability and Monitoring (PRANAM) Commission will be headed by Chief Commissioner V B Pyarelal. Former MLA Alaka Desai Sarma and social worker Jugabala Buragohain have been appointed as commissioners.



Under PRANAM Act, state government employees will face deduction from their pay if found not taking care of their ageing dependent parents and physically-challenged siblings. A neglected parent can lodge a complaint to receive sustenance money from the pay of his or her ward.



“It’s our responsibility to take care of our elderly parents. The government hopes the policy will make employees, who ignore their parents and physically challenged siblings, change their attitude,” Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said.



Last year, the state’s Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had said, “To provide adequate care to elderly people, a law will be introduced which would mandate the deduction of a certain portion of employees’ salary to provide for their respective parents in case they fail to bear such responsibilities”.



Basab Kalita, president of an all Assam employees’ body, welcomed PRANAM Act saying some employees tend to ignore the sufferings of their parents.



“We welcome it. The commission was needed to hear cases and ensure that no employee is punished arbitrarily,” he said.