BJP to bank on virtual campaigning for elections

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The BJP is making all efforts to make Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s interaction with workers at 10 lakh polling booths, through the NaMo app on Thursday, a beginning of the high voltage campaign before the polls.

The saffron party is reaching out to intellectuals to attend the event and is also planning to hold similar exercises during the course of campaigning.

“All state leaders have been asked to ensure that key opinion makers and intellectuals attend the interaction. This is going to be a first of its kind event with the PM connecting with around 1.50 crore people at the same time,” said a BJP functionary.

The two-hour interaction from 12.30pm-2.30pm will allow the audience to pose questions to Modi. “We’re making arrangements at 25 locations and cover most states where there will be two-way communication. Some of the questions are being registered through the NaMo App. People will also get the chance to ask live questions,” added the BJP functionary.

The BJP is planning to hold similar interactions for other leaders such as Amit Shah and Arun Jaitley to connect with people.

“There are about 15,000 mandals in the country. The party is drawing up plans to connect with people through video-conferencing at such locations to maximise reach and impact,” added the BJP functionary.