Congress chief Rahul Gandhi lauds IAF pilots for air strikes on Pakistan

Congress president Rahul Gandhi Tuesday lauded the pilots of the Indian Air Force after air strikes on Pakistan.

Published: 26th February 2019 10:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2019 03:35 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

"I salute the pilots of the IAF," he tweeted. Gandhi also put out the Indian flag along with his tweet.

ALSO READ: Mirage 2000 fighter jets drop 1,000 kg bombs across LoC, destroy terror camp

The Congress also tweeted, lauding the role of the Indian Air Force in keeping Indians safe with its consistent and determined effort.

"We salute the @IAF_MCC for their consistent & determined effort to keep Indians safe. Jai Hind," the Congress said on its official Twitter handle.

congress Rahul Gandhi pakistan IAF air strikes surgical strike 2 Payback for Pulwama

