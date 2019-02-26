Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal lauds IAF pilots for striking terror targets inside Pakistan

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Tuesday saluted the pilots of the Indian Air Force (IAF) after it carried out air strikes in Pakistan.

"I salute the bravery of Indian Air Force pilots who have made us proud by striking terror targets in Pakistan," Kejriwal said in a tweet.

India is believed to have carried out air strikes inside Pakistan early Tuesday and targeted terror camps, sources said.

The strikes involving several fighter jets of the Indian Air Force successfully destroyed camps belonging to Pakistan-based terror outfits in Balakot in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the sources said The Pakistan Army on Tuesday alleged that the Indian Air Force violated the Line of Control (LoC) in Muzaffarabad sector.

"Indian aircrafts intruded from Muzaffarabad sector. Facing timely and effective response from Pakistan Air Force released payload in haste while escaping which fell near Balakot. No casualties or damage," Major General Asif Ghafoor, Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the army, said in a tweet in Islamabad.

"Indian Air Force violated Line of Control Pakistan. Pakistan Air Force immediately scrambled. Indian aircraft gone back," he tweeted.