Feasibility study for smart city near Jewar airport in Greater Noida

GREATER NOIDA: The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) plans to set up a green city across 2500 hectares of land for which a feasibility study will be carried out in the next three months.

Located in the vicinity of the proposed Jewar airport, the city will be carved out in YEIDA’s sectors 7, 8, 23E, 30 and 31 near Kureb village.

“This city will be outside the 5,000 hectares of land reserved for the airport project. The buildings will be low-rise. There will be no industrial area, malls, high-rise buildings or hotels. The proposed plan is to use only solar energy or other forms of green energy besides eco-friendly, battery-operated vehicles. We also envisage a golf course, butterfly park, museum, artist gallery, etc,” said Arunvir Singh, Chief Executive Officer, YEIDA.

“We have asked our consultant, Ernst & Young, to prepare a plan after studying similar smart, green and sustainable cities in China and Singapore. A report will be submitted in the next three months after which we will approve the plan from our Board before forwarding it for formal approval from the Uttar Pradesh government.”

As per the YEIDA’s Master Plan 2031, another two urban nodes or townships are already planned, which will comprise a dedicated industrial area and a heritage city to promote tourism. These townships will be developed into smart cities spread across more than 20,000 hectares. A dedicated tourist zone will have a riverfront area compassing 109 hectares of land and recreational area covering 1,498 hectares. The tourism zone will sprawl across 731 hectares.

According to the YEIDA, the smart city will be looking at integrated solutions including lighting, thermal comfort, air quality, noise control and more.

“The idea is to build sustainable and smart green buildings to reduce carbon emissions by adopting cost-efficient designs. These will be smart cities or urban settlements that exploit technology to offer more structured and hospitable living conditions for residents,” said Singh.

“The infrastructure will have systems aimed at better management of energy resources, water, transport and traffic, safety and security. Information and communication technology will form the backbone of these future cities.”