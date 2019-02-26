Home Nation

First fraud cases detected in Modi’s national health scheme

Two hospitals in Jharkhand were caught admitting more patients than the number of beds present and charging money for diagnostics from beneficiaries.

Published: 26th February 2019 09:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2019 09:17 AM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (Photo | BJP Twitter)

By Sumi Sukanya dutta
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Five months after the launch of the Union government’s big-ticket national health insurance scheme Pradhan Mantri Jan Aarogya Yojana, cases of fraud are already cropping up.

Two hospitals in Jharkhand, caught admitting more patients than the number of beds present and charging money for diagnostics from beneficiaries, have been apprehended for “fraud” and are being barred from offering the scheme.

Officials at the National Health Authority, the agency which was constituted to implement the scheme, said that a possible fraud was alerted from two hospitals, first during daily auditing and then verified by state health authorities.

The two hospitals are Nagarmal Modi Seva Sadan in Ranchi and PVTG hospital in Ramgarh. “We have asked states to suspend the empanelment of hospitals and issue a show-cause notice,” Indu Bhushan, CEO of the NHA, said. “There is a 6-8 per cent chance of fraud anywhere in the world through health insurance schemes but whenever we catch a hospital doing it, we will give exemplary punishment.”

So far 15,000 hospitals have been empanelled for the scheme —nearly half of them are private hospitals — and over 13.2 lakh patients have been hospitalized. Deepa V of Jan Swastha Abhiyan, a group that called for the abandonment of the PMJAY on Monday while releasing people’s health manifesto ahead of 2019 general elections, said it follows “discredited” insurance model, stressed that the programme is open to malpractices by private hospitals.

“Rashtriya Swastha Bima Yojana, which was run by the Centre for nearly 10 years and several other state government health insurance schemes, have been marred with moral hazards. It would be foolish to expect honesty from private hospitals when so much money is involved,” she said.

The health scheme

Pradhan Mantri Jan Aarogya Yojana promises hospitalization benefit to 50 crore Indians for nearly 1,400 procedures and surgeries with a coverage limit of up to D5 lakh. It was rolled out officially on September 23 last year

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pradhan Mantri Jan Aarogya Yojana Fraud national health insurance scheme

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shah Mahmood Qureshi (Photo | AP)
Surgical Strike 2: Pak Foreign Minister on what happened at Balakot
Surgical Strike 2.0: This is what Balakot residents have to say
Gallery
Joining the 5G-enabled smartphone bandwagon, Chinese technology giant Huawei on Sunday unveiled its first 5G foldable phone at USD 2,607 (1.85 lakh (Photo | Twitter)
IN PICS | Huawei unveils Mate X 5G-enabled foldable phone priced at Rs 1.85 lakh
The fashion on display at the Oscars this year saw everything from a 128.54 carat Tiffany diamond to a dress made of 42 pounds of gold. If there is one thing that stood out, it was the explosion of pink on the red carpet. And bling. Lots of bling! Check o
Oscars 2019 red carpet fashion: Our favourite looks from a night of pink and bling
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp