High-profile murders in Madhya Pradesh handiwork of BJP, allied outfits: Congress leader Digvijaya Singh

BHOPAL: Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh went all guns blazing against the BJP on Monday, saying that most of the high-profile murder which took place in the state since last two and half months were committed by those associated with BJP and allied outfits.

On a visit to Shajapur district of West MP, when queried by journalists to respond to ex-CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s allegations that abduction, transfer and promotion industries are thriving in the state since Congress assumed power, Singh said all major murder which were reported in MP in last two months were committed by people associated with BJP, Bajrang Dal, VHP or allied outfits.

“A businessman was shot dead in Indore by contract killer Sudhkar Maratha who is known to have links with BJP and allied outfits. Also, the BJP leader Nagar Palika chairman in Mandsaur too was shot dead by a worker of his own party. Further, a BJP leader was killed in Barwani district by those associated with BJP only. Later, a RSS associated man brutally murdered a Dalit man to fudge his own death for getting life insurance money,” said Singh.

“The latest kidnapping and killing of the twin brothers, whose bodies were found in UP, too is handiwork of BJP and Bajrang Dal people, which has been exposed by stickers on mobikes and BJP flag on the SUV used in the crime. Our ex-CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan needs to reply about it first before making verbal attacks on our party and government,” said Singh.

Singh also demanded probe against the Chitrakoot university, “all those arrested for kidnapping and murder of twin brothers are present or past students of the same university, which is the varsity of Sangh related people.”

Meanwhile, an eight-strong special investigation team (SIT) headed by a deputy SP has been constituted by IG-Rewa Zone Chanchal Shekhar to thoroughly probe the murder of the two kidnapped twin brothers. Earlier four cops, including an inspector, a sub inspector, head constable and constable were suspended by SP Satna district for laxity in investigations into the case.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Shri Kamal Nath gave instructions for conducting trial in the twin brothers’ kidnapping and murder case in Fast Track Court in order to give immediate punishment to the culprits involved in abduction and murder of the twins of Chitrakoot.

He also summoned a report from the police in this case on its action during the last 12 days. Nath has told the Director General of Police to take stringent steps to destroy the organized gangs of criminals in the state.

The Chief Minister said that this case is not a matter of politics but it is a time to ensure strictest punishment to the culprits for the family which has suffered an irreparable loss and to stop repetition of such a heinous crime. He also asked cops to investigate in this case the role of the school, Sad Guru Seva Sansthan, where children used go for studies.

He told the DGP to speak to the family of the children in this case to know whether they were satisfied with the cooperation of police. If the family tells about the negligence of any officer then strict action should be taken without any delay.

The Chief Minister told the DGP to issue strict instructions to the police officers. He mentioned that law and order is his top most priority. Negligence of any kind will not be tolerated. The Police are free to ensure law and order. Conduct a constant campaign against criminals. In case of negligence, senior officers will not be spared too.