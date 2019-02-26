'How's the josh?' ask netizens, salute IAF after surgical strikes 2.0

By Online Desk

If you've not been living under a rock, the 'how's the josh?' reference should be familiar to you. Even PM Modi couldn't resist using this line from the movie 'Uri'. Post the pre-dawn strike on the terror camp in Balakot on Tuesday, Twitterati once again turned to this popular catchphrase to hail the IAF.

In the major airstrike at around 3.30 am, 12 Mirage 2000 fighter jets of IAF destroyed the camp. The strike came 12 days after the deadly terror attack in Pulwama.

Right from the moment the news broke out, netizens have set Twitter on fire with memes celebrating the IAF. Here are some:

300 terrorist killed inside Pakistan.



How's the Josh?

- High Sir



How's the Jaish?

- f**ked Sir — Kapil Mishra (@KapilMishra_IND) February 26, 2019

IAF intruded Muzafarabad sector and released payload near Balakot, which is way beyond LoC.



Interesting to know #Balakot has a #JeM training base



Now, How's the Josh??#Surgicalstrike2 pic.twitter.com/yH39kiZ3IJ — Shobha Karandlaje (@ShobhaBJP) February 26, 2019

Clearing the air, sources have confirmed that the strike took place not in PoK but in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province 80 km from the LoC. There was even a play on the word Balakot.

IAF Jets bomb Balakot. Super. Now the Bal is in their Kot. — Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) February 26, 2019

The Twitter handles of multiplexes joined the josh too.

We salute our @IAF_MCC for bold response. JAI HIND



How’s the josh? pic.twitter.com/d6n3inV3QT — Rohini SilverScreens (@RohiniSilverScr) February 26, 2019

And the close similarity between the words 'josh' and 'Jaish' did not escape them.

Kids sent this on whatsapp



- “How’s the Jaish" ??

”Dead Sir" #Surgicalstrike2 — Major Surendra Poonia (@MajorPoonia) February 26, 2019

How is the BP ?



Imran: High sir pic.twitter.com/5XnI5hquej — Mini lama (@Mini_lama) February 26, 2019

Pakistan before the surgical strike :

We will retaliate



Pakistan right now :

Bhai maano hi mat aisa kuch hua hai.#Surgicalstrike2 pic.twitter.com/ijOm5624ow — Anurag (@imAnurag__) February 26, 2019

Here's a tweet to prove that the josh is really high.

#Bengaluru near my house saw few boys watching something in their phone (just like they watch cricket match or some movie ), only when I reached there saw them watching news on #surgicalstrike2 — Ashwini M Sripad (@AshwiniMS_TNIE) February 26, 2019

The operation by the IAF including takeoff and return time took only 20 minutes, say media reports. The last time the IAF had crossed the LoC with Mirage aircraft was during the 1971 war.

Maulana Yusuf Azhar alias Ustad Ghauri, the brother-in-law of JeM chief Masood Azhar, was said to be in charge of the camp where suicide bombers were being prepared to launch the next wave of attacks on India. He and 300 other terrorists were reportedly killed in the attack.