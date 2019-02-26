Home Nation

'How's the josh?' ask netizens, salute IAF after surgical strikes 2.0

Right from the moment news of the attack on the Balakot camp broke out, netizens have set Twitter on fire with memes celebrating the IAF

Published: 26th February 2019 01:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2019 02:54 PM   |  A+A-

IAF strike

Netizens react to IAF strikes.

By Online Desk

If you've not been living under a rock, the 'how's the josh?' reference should be familiar to you. Even PM Modi couldn't resist using this line from the movie 'Uri'. Post the pre-dawn strike on the terror camp in Balakot on Tuesday, Twitterati once again turned to this popular catchphrase to hail the IAF. 

In the major airstrike at around 3.30 am, 12 Mirage 2000 fighter jets of IAF destroyed the camp. The strike came 12 days after the deadly terror attack in Pulwama.

Right from the moment the news broke out, netizens have set Twitter on fire with memes celebrating the IAF. Here are some:

Clearing the air, sources have confirmed that the strike took place not in PoK but in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province 80 km from the LoC. There was even a play on the word Balakot.

The Twitter handles of multiplexes joined the josh too.

And the close similarity between the words 'josh' and 'Jaish' did not escape them.

Here's a tweet to prove that the josh is really high.

The operation by the IAF including takeoff and return time took only 20 minutes, say media reports. The last time the IAF had crossed the LoC with Mirage aircraft was during the 1971 war.

Maulana Yusuf Azhar alias Ustad Ghauri, the brother-in-law of JeM chief Masood Azhar, was said to be in charge of the camp where suicide bombers were being prepared to launch the next wave of attacks on India. He and 300 other terrorists were reportedly killed in the attack. 

