IAF air strike: Sushma Swaraj calls for all-party meeting

Published: 26th February 2019 01:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2019 02:57 PM   |  A+A-

Sushma Swaraj

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj (File | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The government has called an all-party meeting on Tuesday to brief opposition leaders about the IAF attack on Tuesday on the biggest training camp of the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), which had claimed responsibility for the Pulwama terror attack.

The meeting has been called by External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and will be held at 5 p.m.

The pre-dawn operation saw 1000 kg bombs being dropped to target the camp that the foreign secretary Vijay Gokhale said was situated on a hilltop in a jungle in Balakot. 

