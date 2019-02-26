Home Nation

IAF Western Air Command coordinated 'anti-terror operation'

According to the sources, the Mirage 2000s took off in batches while early warning system aircraft took off from another airfield.

Published: 26th February 2019 03:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2019 03:28 PM   |  A+A-

Mirage 2000 Indian Fighter jet (File | EPS)

By UNI

NEW DELHI: The air strikes on Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) during early hours of Tuesday was a combined strike with fighters, early warning system aircraft and mid-air refueller jets, highly placed sources in the defence establishment said.

A mid-air refuelling tanker also took off from another location, the sources added.

Heron surveillance drone took off from a secret airfield before the airstrike to take final survey of the targets.

The IAF had given a presentation of air strikes to NSA and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

According to the sources, Pakistan's Saab 2000 airborne early warning and control aircraft managed to detect the IAF Mirage 2000 but Pakistani F16s, which were scrambled to retaliate, turned back due to the size of the Indian formation.

Western Air Command Pakistan Mirage 2000s air strike Surgical strike 2 revenge for pulwama

