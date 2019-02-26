Home Nation

It's fake! Video claims to be of IAF strike in Pakistan's Balakot

The widely circulated video said to be that of the IAF attack, is found to be a video game named 'ARMA 2'released in 2015.

Published: 26th February 2019 06:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2019 10:56 PM   |  A+A-

Youtube screengrab.

By Online Desk

12 Mirage 2000 fighter jets of the Indian air force dropped 1000 Kg bombs on the Jaish camps in Pakistan's Balakot killing 350 terrorists. Ever since the news about the attack broke out, a video is doing rounds on social media claiming that it depicts the airstrike.

The widely circulated video, said to be that of the IAF attack, is found to be a video game named 'ARMA 2' uploaded to YouTube on July 9, 2015 with the caption ‘Really Short Engagement (ft. Taliban) – Apache Gunner FLIR Cam #6 – Arma 2’. It is an open world, a military simulation video game developed and published by Bohemia Interactive for Microsoft Windows.

