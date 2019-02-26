Little solace but 'Yeh dil mange more', say Pulwama martyrs’ kin

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: The families of Pulwama martyrs, woke up to a little solace and content as the information about the pre-dawn strikes by India Air Force (IAF) destroying terror launch pads deep inside Pakistan started trickling in on Tuesday morning.

The strikes came amid heightened tension between India and Pakistan following the February 14 suicide attack by Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad terror group in Kashmir's Pulwama district that killed 40 CRPF soldiers of whom a dozen belonged to UP. Incidentally, the IAF struck Pakistan a day ahead of the ‘tehervin’ ritual marking the 13-day mourning period.

The families thought expressed their satisfaction on 21-minute IAF action carried out with utmost precision yet craved for bigger revenge with the common refrain being the elimination of chiefs of Jaish-e-Mohammad and Lashkar-e-Tayyiaba — Maulana Masood Azhar and Hafiz Sayeed – respectively operating from Pakistan.

Brother Ranjit of martyr Ajit Kumar Azad from Unnao thanked the government and IAF for the action saying it was strong message to Pakistan. But Ranjit felt it should have been done earlier so that the incident like Pulwama would not have happened. “I request the opposition parties to back the government keeping their politics aside as it was the question of life and death of the countrymen,” asserted Ranjit. He urged the government to focus on education of Kashmiri youth to digress them from falling for terrorism. However, martyr Azad’s wife wanted a bigger action against the perpetrators of terrorism.

While the family of martyr Ramesh Yadav of Varanasi was busy performing rituals related to his last rites on the banks of Ganga, brother Rajesh Yadav called it a matter of great satisfaction for his family. Such strikes should continue till the menace of terrorism was totally wiped out, he said. “We want 3000 heads in revenge, just 300 would not do,” said Ramesh’s brother-in-law.

Amar Singh, father of martyr Pradeep Singh of Kannauj said that the action should not stop at this only. “The government should take it forward as a mission to rid India of terrorism forever so that no woman becomes widow, no children are orphaned in future,” said Amar Singh.

“Snap off all ties with Pakistan. No more dialogue. Let the blazing guns boom till a single terrorist is alive,” said Harikesh Yadav, father of martyr Awadesh Yadav from Chandauli in eastern UP. The government needs to target and break the morale of terrorists and their masters. “Do everything so that they think twice before laying an evil eye on India,” asserted chocked father of the martyr.

Slain constable Shyam Babu’s wife Rubi too wants more than just air strikes. “I will celebrate the day when the mastermind of Pulwama attack would be eliminated. I want to tell the PM that I want nothing less than an eye for an eye,” said a sobbing Rubi.

Vijay Lakshmi, wife of martyr Vijay Kumar Maurya of Deoria seeks the head of Jaish chief who masterminded Pulwama suicide attack. “Convey a stronger message to Pakistan,” said Vijay Lakshmi.

However, IAF strikes gave some peace to the bleeding heart of Rohini, wife of martyr Pankaj Tripathi from Maharajganj.

“Indian Army should flush out each and every terrorist from our soil,” she said adding: “I shall get the real peace when every terrorist will be blown to smithereens,” Rohini asserted while performing the rituals for eternal peace of her husband’s soul.

Slain CRPF constable Koushal Rawat's son Abhishek Rawat, shared his feelings saying: “Tomorrow is my father 'teheravi', but after hearing the news of IAF strike there is sudden change in the mood of family with a little smile and sense of final revenge of my father's death. I bow to PM Modi leadership.” Abhishek is currently pursuing MBBS from Russia. Rawat belonged to Agra.

Geeta, wife of martyr Ram Vakeel of Manipuri too demanded a sustained offensive against the perpetrators of Pulwama attack. His emotionally charged 12-year-old son Rahul shouted ‘Bharat Mata ki jai’ saying that the government should ensure elimination of every single terrorist from Kashmir.