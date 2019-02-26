Home Nation

Majority wants UNSC permanent membership expanded: India

Published: 26th February 2019 05:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2019 05:58 PM   |  A+A-

A file photo of UNSC | AP

By PTI

UNITED NATIONS: India has said a majority of the UN members support the expansion of the permanent and non-permanent membership of the Security Council.

Participating in the informal meeting of the Plenary on the Intergovernmental negotiations on the question of equitable representation on and increase in the membership of the Security Council, India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Syed Akbaruddin said, "We have heard many refer to the need for respect for democratic expressions.

ALSO READ | Veto used by member states to block, kill proposals in UNSC Sanctions Committee: India on JeM chief

On the issue of 'Categories of Membership', a total of 113 Member States, out of 122 who submitted their positions in the Framework Document, support expansion in both of the existing categories, he said.

"In short, more than 90 per cent of the written submissions in the document, are in favour of expansion in both permanent and non-permanent categories of membership of the Council.

Similarly, on the issue of Regional Representation, India noted that the majority of Member States have called in their submissions for equitable geographical representation and need for addressing the non-representation and under-representation of some regions in the permanent and non-permanent category.

Akbaruddin cited the example of the Asia-Pacific group, where 52 states are vying for 2 non-permanent seats, while in the West European & Other Group states there are 25 members in the pool vying for 2 seats.

"Put another way, there are more than 3 billion of 'we the people' from Asia-Pacific seeking representation through 2 seats with a 2-year term, while 'people' from no other region face such daunting challenges in seeking to be represented equitably," he said.

Akbaruddin reiterated India's support for representation of Africa in the Council in both categories of UNSC membership as well as support for further consideration of cross-regional representation arrangements to ensure that Small Island Developing States (SIDS) find adequate avenues for representation in a reformed Council.

