Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan meets Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi

Published: 26th February 2019 10:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2019 11:04 PM   |  A+A-

Kejriwal was one of the political leaders who attended the launch of Haasan's party in Madurai. | (Image | @AamAadmiParty)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Actor turned politician Kamal Haasan Tuesday met Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal here and discussed prevailing political situations in the country, party leaders said.

AAP MLA Somnath Bharti said Haasan had a courtesy meeting with Kejriwal.

Hasan launched his party Makkal Needhi Maiam in Tamil Nadu last year.

Kejriwal was one of the political leaders who attended the launch of Haasan's party in Madurai.

Also, the Delhi chief minister had visited Haasan earlier coaxing him to join politics.

Sources said the Aam Aadmi Party(AAP) is in touch with Haasan over the possibility of supporting his party in Tamil Nadu.

The AAP could extend support to Haasan in Tamil Nadu or may also have an alliance with his party, they claimed.

