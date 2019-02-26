Home Nation

Murdered twins’ father wants CBI probe

Rawat, who lives in UP’s Chitrakoot district, said while six men were arrested for the kidnapping and murder of his sons, there could be more people involved.

Published: 26th February 2019 09:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2019 09:12 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: A day after UKG student twin brothers, Priyansh and Shreyansh, kidnapped from a school bus in Madhya Pradesh’s Chitrakoot on February 12, were found murdered in Banda district of UP, their businessman father Brijesh Rawat demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi intervene in the matter and order a CBI probe to “expose the real faces” behind the gruesome crime.

Four MP Police personnel in Satna district, including Nayagaon-Chitrakoot police station in-charge KP Tripathi, sub-inspector Sudhanshu Tiwari, head constable Shiv Prasad Bagri and constable Chandrakant Pandey, have been suspended pending investigations in the case.

 “Several doors need to be opened through CBI probe to expose those who could be behind those arrested,” said Rawat.

“The direction of police probe was wayward right from day one. They were far away from the culprits, despite the mastermind operating from the same place where my sons were kidnapped,” he added.

