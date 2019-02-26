NSA along with Army, IAF chiefs review security on border; air defence systems put on high alert

By ANI

NEW DELHI: National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval along with Indian Army Chief Bipin Rawat and IAF Chief BS Dhanoa is reviewing the security situation on the borders after Indian Air Force (IAF) carried out air strikes at a massive Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) camp in Balakot in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province early on Tuesday.

The Indian Air Force has already put on high alert all air defence systems along the international border and Line of Control (LoC) to respond to any possible action by Pakistan Air Force.

Indian Air Force, in the early hours of Tuesday, carried out multiple aerial strikes at terror launch pads at various places in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), completely destroying them, including control rooms of JeM terror group.

The terror camps in Balakot, Chakothi and Muzaffarabad were struck by 12 Mirage 2000 jets with 1000 kg of explosives at around 3:30 am, IAF sources said.

India's response came 12 days after a CRPF convoy was attacked by a suicide bomber in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama, in which 40 security personnel were killed. Pakistan-based JeM claimed responsibility for the attack.