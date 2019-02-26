Home Nation

Post-Pulwama attack, JeM, Hizb chiefs meet to discuss pooling of resources

While the JeM operates in north Kashmir and facilitates infiltration of foreign militants, HM has its base in south Kashmir and has locals in its ranks.

Published: 26th February 2019 09:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2019 09:29 AM   |  A+A-

Masood_Azhar

JeM chief Masood Azhar and Syed Salahuddin of HM reportedly met twice

By Mayank Singh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Just days after the suicide attack in Pulwama, JeM head Masood Azhar and Syed Salahuddin, head of Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM), had reportedly held a closed-door meeting in the vicinity of Islamabad.

While the JeM operates in north Kashmir and facilitates infiltration of foreign militants, HM has its base in south Kashmir and has locals in its ranks. According to intelligence sources, the two met twice on February 16 and 21, and discussed a possible pooling of their resources, relocating terror launch pads and future course of action.

Security Analyst JK Verma said these outfits usually operate independently and with guidance of the ISI. “But the two quick meetings suggest that some pooling of assets must be under discussion.”

As per sources, Azhar has been shifted from Rawalpindi to Kotghani near Bahawalpur in Punjab on February 17.

Terror launch pads from Neelam valley have been moved to Shawai Nala & Pir Chinasi (Muzaffarabad) and from Leepa valley to Chelabandi in PoK.

