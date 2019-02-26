Home Nation

Post-Pulwama terror attack, Samjhauta Express arrives with less passengers from Pakistan

When the train arrived at the Attari railway station in Punjab at India's International Border, most of the sleeper coaches were almost empty with only a few passengers.

Published: 26th February 2019 01:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2019 02:52 PM   |  A+A-

Samjhauta Express

Relatives of passengers travelling by the Samjhauta Express bid goodbye to their relatives at the Old Delhi Railway Station in Delhi (File Photo | AFP)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Following the February 14 terror attack on a CRPF convoy in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama in which 40 troopers were killed, the 'Samjhauta Express' between India and Pakistan has become an "immediate casualty".

According to the Railway Ministry, the passenger footfall in the Delhi-Lahore Samjhauta Express, also popularly known as the Delhi-Atari Express, has fallen drastically as hardly a hundred passengers travelled on Monday.

The peace train comprises six sleeper coaches and an AC 3-tier coach. However, when the train arrived at the Attari railway station in Punjab at India's International Border, most of the sleeper coaches were almost empty with only a few passengers.

A Ministry official in Delhi said that its a drastic fall.

"In normal times, more than 1,000 passengers would travel on each run of the Samjhauta Express from both the sides," he added.

The train departs from the Old Delhi Railway Station at 11.10 p.m. twice a week on Wednesday and Sunday. On its return journey from Lahore, the train arrives in India on Monday and Thursday.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Samjhauta Express Pulwama Terror Attack Pulwama attack Indo-Pak relations Railway Ministry peace train Payback for Pulwama Surgical strike

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shah Mahmood Qureshi (Photo | AP)
Surgical Strike 2: Pak Foreign Minister on what happened at Balakot
Surgical Strike 2.0: This is what Balakot residents have to say
Gallery
Joining the 5G-enabled smartphone bandwagon, Chinese technology giant Huawei on Sunday unveiled its first 5G foldable phone at USD 2,607 (1.85 lakh (Photo | Twitter)
IN PICS | Huawei unveils Mate X 5G-enabled foldable phone priced at Rs 1.85 lakh
The fashion on display at the Oscars this year saw everything from a 128.54 carat Tiffany diamond to a dress made of 42 pounds of gold. If there is one thing that stood out, it was the explosion of pink on the red carpet. And bling. Lots of bling! Check o
Oscars 2019 red carpet fashion: Our favourite looks from a night of pink and bling
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp