Supreme Court commences hearing on Ayodhya land dispute case

A five-judge constitution bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justices S A Bobde, D Y Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and S Abdul Nazeer is hearing the matter.

Supreme Court

Supreme Court (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court Tuesday commenced hearing on the politically sensitive Ram-Janmabhoomi Babri Masjid land dispute matter.

Fourteen appeals have been filed in the apex court against the 2010 Allahabad High Court judgment, delivered in four civil suits, that the 2.77-acre land in Ayodhya be partitioned equally among the three parties -- the Sunni Waqf Board, the Nirmohi Akhara and Ram Lalla.

