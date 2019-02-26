Supreme Court commences hearing on Ayodhya land dispute case

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court Tuesday commenced hearing on the politically sensitive Ram-Janmabhoomi Babri Masjid land dispute matter.

ALSO READ: Subramanian Swamy moves SC for urgent listing of plea seeking fundamental right to pray at Ayodhya

A five-judge constitution bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justices S A Bobde, D Y Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and S Abdul Nazeer is hearing the matter.

Fourteen appeals have been filed in the apex court against the 2010 Allahabad High Court judgment, delivered in four civil suits, that the 2.77-acre land in Ayodhya be partitioned equally among the three parties -- the Sunni Waqf Board, the Nirmohi Akhara and Ram Lalla.