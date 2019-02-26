Home Nation

Three Trinamool Congress leaders killed, party office gutted in West Bengal

The deceased include a TMC Anchal (comprising few Gram Panchayats) President, an Anchal President's husband and a youth TMC leader.

Published: 26th February 2019 01:08 AM

Car Accident

For representational purposes

By Aishik Chanda
Express News Service

KOLKATA: Three regional Trinamool Congress leaders were killed and a TMC party office was gutted in separate incidents across south Bengal on Sunday night.

The deceased include a TMC Anchal (comprising few Gram Panchayats) President, an Anchal President's husband and a youth TMC leader. While the ruling party has blamed the BJP for the incidents, the saffron party has denied the allegations.

TMC Anchal president Najmul Sheikh was waiting for a boat at the ghat when three motorbike-borne assailants pumped three bullets in his chest in Baharampur in Murshidabad district on Sunday evening.

Local TMC Anchal president's husband Kartik Naskar was hacked and then shot in Canning in South 24 Parganas on Sunday evening.

On the other hand, youth TMC leader Surat Mondal was killed while returning home from a market in Kultali in South 24 Parganas district.

Education minister and TMC party secretary-general Partha Chatterjee alleged that the murders were committed to create disturbances in the state.

On the other hand, a local TMC party office was gutted in fire in Ranaghat on Sunday night.

Local TMC blamed the incident on BJP, which it has denied. Police have launched separate investigations into the murders and the blast.

