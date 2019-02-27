Don't take drugs, drink feni instead: Goan minister to tourists 

By PTI

PANAJI: Goa Tourism Minister Manohar Ajgaonkar Wednesday urged tourists not to consume drugs in the state, but instead drink 'feni', a popular liquor made locally from cashew fruit.

The minister made the statement while addressing a press conference here.

"We have taken precautions that drugs is not introduced in the electronic dance music (EDM) festivals," the minister said in response to a query on the rampant sale of drugs at the EDM events.

He said he had instructed the police that there should not be any chaotic situation during these festivals.

"Enjoy the music, drink cashew feni, but do not indulge in drugs," Ajgaonkar said.

The minister said the tourism department treats the tourists with dignity, but if they violate the law of the land, they would be dealt with strictly.

Ajgaonkar said his department has rolled up its sleeves to implement the recently-amended Goa Tourist Place Protection and Maintenance Act, which bans drinking in places like beaches.

He said if anyone is found drinking on the beaches, a fine of Rs 2,000 would be imposed on him, while groups will have to pay Rs 10,000 for the same offence.