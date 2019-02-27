Home Nation

Economy suffered due to demonetisation: Nobel laureate Amartya Sen

Nobel laureate and economist Amartya Sen Wednesday said the Indian economy suffered due to the government's decision to ban high-value currency notes in November 2016.

Published: 27th February 2019 11:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2019 11:59 PM   |  A+A-

Noted Indian economist Amartya Sen. | PTI

Noted Indian economist Amartya Sen. | PTI

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Nobel laureate and economist Amartya Sen Wednesday said the Indian economy suffered due to the government's decision to ban high-value currency notes in November 2016.

Speaking at a book release function here, Sen recalled that when he was in school in Shantiniketan, West Bengal, a visitor asked the students who are the greatest persons.

There was a division of opinion between Mahatma Gandhi and Rabindranath Tagore.

"But somebody said P C Sorcar (the famous magician). I think demonetisation is straight out of the P C Sorcar takeaway."

"The biggest magic was, of course, demonetisation and there are many others. So, I think the economy suffered a lot from the belief in magic," the renowned economist said.

On November 8, 2016, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the withdrawal of old Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes.

The two high-value currency notes together accounted for about 87 per cent of the currency in circulation at that time.

The decision led to a shortage of cash, and huge queues were witnessed outside banks for exchange and deposit of the banned currency notes.

However, in the following months, the economy was remonetised with the introduction of Rs 2,000 notes and new-look Rs 500 notes.

The book, titled 'Quantum Leap in the Wrong Direction?', is on the political economy of the Modi government.

According to the book, demonetisation and the introduction of GST are "two Modi-made disasters".

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Amartya Sen PM Modi Demonetisation

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • priyanka
    It is an incomplete article. Didn't anyone feel the need to add figures here to conclude that these 2 were indeed wrong decisions? It feels like reading just the context..so bad writing
    17 hours ago reply
Videos
Extremely happy that Wing Commander Abhinandan will be back - IAF
Pakistan PM Imran Khan (File Photo | AP)
Sending Indian pilot home as a peace gesture, Imran Khan says
Gallery
The IAF, using 12 Mirage 2000s freighted with 1,000 kg munitions, struck deep into the heart of Jaish-e-Mohammed’s terror complex—a sprawling terror training camp atop a hill in Balakot. Check out how Kollywood reacted.
Rajinikanth to Kamal Haasan: Check out how Kollywood reacted to India's Surgical Strike 2.0
Two persons died after a Mi-17 transport chopper crashed on Wednesday in Budgam district, officials said. (Photo | AFP)
IAF helicopter crashes in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp