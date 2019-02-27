Home Nation

IAF chopper crashes in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, five dead

The jet broke into two and caught fire immediately, officials said, adding one body was seen near the site crash.

Published: 27th February 2019 11:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2019 03:59 PM   |  A+A-

IAF jet crashes in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir

An Indian army solider walks past the wreckage of an Indian aircraft after it crashed in Budgam area, outskirts of Srinagar, Kashmir on Wednesday, Feb.27, 2019. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Five persons were killed on Wednesday when an IAF helicopter crashed in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

The helicopter crashed in an open field near Garend Kalaan village in Budgam around 10.05 am, they said, adding five bodies have been recovered from the scene.

One of the deceased persons has been identified as Kifayat Hussain Ganaie, a local resident, while the identity of other four -- believed to be IAF personnel -- is being ascertained, they said.

Officials in New Delhi said it was an Mi-17 helicopter.

Earlier, officials in Srinagar had described the downed aircraft as a jet.

They said the aircraft broke into two and caught fire immediately.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
IAF jet Budgam jet crash IAF chopper crash

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sushma Swaraj. (Photo | EPS/Parveen Negi)
Sushma Swaraj raises Pulwama concerns with Chinese counterpart Wang Yi
Pakistan Prime Minsiter Imran Khan (File Photo | AP)
Imran Khan says Pak capable of crossing borders and taking military action in Indian territory
Gallery
The IAF, using 12 Mirage 2000s freighted with 1,000 kg munitions, struck deep into the heart of Jaish-e-Mohammed’s terror complex—a sprawling terror training camp atop a hill in Balakot. Check out how Kollywood reacted.
Rajinikanth to Kamal Haasan: Check out how Kollywood reacted to India's Surgical Strike 2.0
Two persons died after a Mi-17 transport chopper crashed on Wednesday in Budgam district, officials said. (Photo | AFP)
IAF helicopter crashes in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp