Intelligence agencies on alert, anticipate activation of sleeping modules in western UP

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: The intelligence agencies are on high alert across the state anticipating activation of sleeping modules or undercover agents, especially, in western UP after the pre-dawn airstrike conducted by India Air Force deep into Pakistan on Tuesday.

As per the highly-placed sources, the intelligence agencies are believed to have inputs about the possible activation of sleeping terror modules present in western Uttar Pradesh. “An intensive look out has been launched against such modules,” said a senior police official.

Moreover, UP DGP OP Singh has issued directives to the districts police chiefs across the state to get the credentials of tenants verified in the respective districts so that an eye could be kept on all the outsiders putting up in different parts of the state.

Notably, there has been a spurt in the activities of various sleeping modules in western UP. At least 13 districts including Amroha, Meerut, Bulandshahr, Saharanpur, Hapur, Rampur, Badaun, Bijnor, Shamli, Moradabad, Ghaziabad and Greater Noida have been on the radar of the intelligence agencies.

Western UP has proved to be a safe haven for terror modules backed by foreign handlers including Pakistan, Bangladesh and now ISIS during the last decade.

The Uttar Pradesh Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS) on last Friday had busted a terror module of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) by arresting two suspected terrorists in a midnight raid at Deoband area in Saharanpur district after getting a tip-off about their activities and substantial evidence in that connection. The two men – Shahnawaz Ahmad Teli and Aquib Ahmad Malik –belonged to the state of Jammu and Kashmir. While Shahnawaz belonged to Kulgam, Aquib was from Pulwama.

In the age group of 20-25 years, the two had two weapons, including a .32 bore pistol, 30 live cartridges, jehadi chats, literature, videos, films and mobile phones, which were recovered from the spot where the suspects were staying. The Jaish terror suspects – now in 10-day remand of UP ATS—were entrusted by their outfit with recruitment and radicalisation of youth from western UP.

Even on Tuesday, around a dozen suspects were detained by the Moradabad police for interrogation. They were put under house arrest in two adjacent flats in an apartment where they were living for the last couple of days in Moradabad city.

All of them had come from Mumbai for allegedly setting up a business venture in the city of brass. After initial questioning, the district police and intelligence sleuths let them go. A a huge ISIS-inspired module -- Harkat-ul-Harb-e-Islam—was unearthed in western UP in end of December, last year and it had led to the arrest of 10 terror suspects in a joint operation of National Investigation Agency (NIA) and UP Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) across Uttar Pradesh and Delhi.

Besides, youth radicalised by online jihadi literature, over a dozen and a half terror suspects associated with various outfits, 50 undercover agents and spies had rounded up across western UP districts during the past 15 years. As per the intelligence inputs. after Pulwama suicide attack and subsequent action by the IAF, the terror handlers based in Kashmir and across the border may activate their sleeping modules in western UP. These undercover agents have their presence in this part of the state and staying in the garb of tenants, students, labourers and even traders.

Consequently, the outsiders working in private institutions, schools, factories are also under police radar.