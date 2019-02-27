India can also do Abbotabad-like operation in Pakistan, says Arun Jaitley

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Union Minister Arun Jaitley Wednesday referred to the 2011 US operation in Pakistan to eliminate Osama bin Laden and suggested India can also do it.

His remarks at an event came a day after the Indian Air Force pounded terror camps in Pakistan Referring to the US operation in Abbotabad, Jaitley said, "Cannot we do it? This used to be only an imagination, a wish. There was frustration and disappointment. It is possible today."

(More details awaited)