J&K: Two Jaish militants killed in encounter with security forces in Shopian 

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Meemendar area of Shopian which turned into a an encounter after militants opened fire.

Published: 27th February 2019 10:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2019 10:03 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representation (File | PTI)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Two Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) militants were killed on Wednesday in an encounter with security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Meemendar area of Shopian following information about presence of militants there, the officials said.

They said the search operation turned into an encounter after militants opened fire towards the security forces, who retaliated.

The two militants were killed in the ensuing gunfight.

The officials said the slain militants were affiliated with proscribed Jaish-e-Mohammad.

Arms and ammunition were recovered from the scene of the encounter, he said, adding further details are awaited.

