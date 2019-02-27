Home Nation

No reports of any IAF jet damaged in action by 'India's adversaries', say sources

Earlier in the day, Pakistan claimed it shot down two Indian military aircraft over Pakistani air space and arrested at least one of the pilots.

Published: 27th February 2019

By PTI

NEW DELHI:  There are no reports of any IAF jet suffering damage in action by India's adversaries, defence sources said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan claimed it shot down two Indian military aircraft over Pakistani air space and arrested at least one of the pilots.

Military spokesperson Major General Asif Ghafoor claimed in a tweet that one of the aircraft crashed in Pakistan occupied Kashmir while the other fell in Jammu and Kashmir.

"One Indian pilot arrested by troops on ground while two in the area," he said without elaborating.

 

