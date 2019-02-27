Home Nation

Operation Balakot: Inside details of the Surgical Strike 2.0

The entire operation lasted just for 21 minutes from the time Mirages entered, released the bombs and rushed back to safety.

Published: 27th February 2019 12:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2019 01:36 AM   |  A+A-

shout slogans as they celebrate reports of Indian aircrafts bombing Pakistan territory, in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019. | AP

By Mayank Singh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Tuesday morning saw a sea change in the approach of India towards Pakistan. India exercised the option of using its strategic military arm Air Force to destroy the terrorist training camps inside the territory of Pakistan.

The choice of using the Air Force was a big step for it could have led to an escalation to war between the two nuclear nations. But, the conduct of operation has not left the choice for Pakistan to use it as a reason to mount a retaliatory strike as India struck at ‘non-military target’.

This was a clean operation reflecting the inherent flexibility and the speed associated with the fighters, said sources.

The air path which the Aircrafts used started from Gwalior and reached up to Kashmir before the bombs were offloaded at the massive camp of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) in Balakot training campus with six different barracks housing more than 300 terrorists with their trainers, they added.

Balakot is in Manshera District of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province of Pakistan and is about 60 kilometers from the LoC.

In order to reach the target as early as 2:55 am on Tuesday, 12 Mirage-2000 fighter jets of the Indian Air Force (IAF) took off from Gwalior airbase.

ALSO READ: Balakot airstrike: IAF jets dropped four bombs during operation, confirms Pakistan Army

These multirole aircraft were armed with Israeli Precision-Guided Munitions (PGM).

This was India’s response to the suicide attack by JeM on the CRPF convoy which took away 40 innocent lives.

A senior officer told on the condition of anonymity that two factors mainly guided the entire operation.

He said, “We had to ensure that there was no hint to anyone about our plans and our movement.”

"The weapon and payload was selected as per a plan."

“We chose the Multi-Role Mirages and armed them with Precision Guided Munitions (PGM) SPICE 2000 and Crystal Maze Mk2,” said the officer.

Gwalior is the home base of Mirages.

The Aircraft followed an air path much deeper inside the Indian territory to remain away from the enemy’s radars.

ALSO READ: Mirage 2000s, Sukhoi-30s, AWACS: How IAF plotted and executed Surgical Strike 2.0 

“From Gwalior, Mirages flew over Hindon in Uttar Pradesh, passed from Sirsa in Haryana, crossed Himachal Pradesh and entered Jammu and Kashmir. And, then took a U-turn.  After that, they entered Pakistan Occupied Kashmir in alignment with the target. The aircrafts penetrated, dropped the precision bombs and lunged back into the Indian territory,” told a senior officer.

The entire operation lasted just for 21 minutes from the time Mirages entered, released the bombs and rushed back to safety.

The aircraft from standoff distances released their smart munition, which then glided onto the target locked by the laser. 

Meanwhile, India’s own Airborne Early Warning and Control System (AEWACS) system called Netra and Israel-configured Phalcons were in the Indian airspace, keeping a watch on Pakistan’s reaction in order to warn the attacking aircraft to do retaliatory action.

Also, India’s other Multirole Aircraft SU 30 MKIs were flying on the Indian side just in case they needed to go in for support operations. Long range UAV Heron was too in the air for monitoring purposes.

Talking about the process of the Battle Damage Assessment (BDA), the officers shared that the aircraft achieved precise hits and all of them returned back safely.

This operation was different for it entered the Pakistan Air force first time after the 1971 War. Even during Kargil, the Indian Air Force Operated within the country’s air space.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Operation Balakot Balakot Air Strikes Indian Air Force Surgical Strike 2.0 Surgical strike 2 Payback for Pulwama

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sushma Swaraj. (Photo | EPS/Parveen Negi)
Sushma Swaraj raises Pulwama concerns with Chinese counterpart Wang Yi
Pakistan Prime Minsiter Imran Khan (File Photo | AP)
Imran Khan says Pak capable of crossing borders and taking military action in Indian territory
Gallery
The IAF, using 12 Mirage 2000s freighted with 1,000 kg munitions, struck deep into the heart of Jaish-e-Mohammed’s terror complex—a sprawling terror training camp atop a hill in Balakot. Check out how Kollywood reacted.
Rajinikanth to Kamal Haasan: Check out how Kollywood reacted to India's Surgical Strike 2.0
Two persons died after a Mi-17 transport chopper crashed on Wednesday in Budgam district, officials said. (Photo | AFP)
IAF helicopter crashes in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp