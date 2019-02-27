Operation Balakot: Pakistan refrains from using Nuclear rhetoric after IAF strike

Mayank Singh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The swift and clean air strike by the IAF fighter jets evoked quick retaliation from the Pakistan politicians, but this time, it was a little different.

Pakistan has been dangling the nuclear attack as a threat whenever they realised that their recalcitrant behaviour was going to be retaliated, with an armed strike as one of the possibility. This time Pakistan did not threat to retaliate with a nuclear bomb.

The experts feel that Pakistan has been using Nuclear rhetoric to carry out the proxy war.

On the option of the strike to be used by Pakistan to escalate it, the former Director General Military Operation Lt Gen Vinod Bhatia (retd) of the Army says that it needs wherewithal which Pakistan don’t have.

“If they just jump to nuke India, they might face what they might have not even imagined. They have no economic strength to even mobilise their forces. They are running around scurrying for financial help.” says General Bhatia.

ALSO READ: Expert take: Balakot strike shows India no longer scared of Pakistan's nuclear sabre-rattling

He further says that not only Pakistan will Pakistan face destruction but also will find itself isolated.

“While Financial Action Task Force has tightened its noose around Pakistan's financial dealings, who will come to invest in a conflict zone which Pakistan is getting converted into.”

Air Commodore Trilok Chand sees India’s air strike as well planned for it has not left any space for Pakistan to escalate the matter.

“India has been repeatedly asking Pakistan to stop terror but they did not hear. Our Aircraft went into their territory and struck only the designated camp. Pakistan cannot blame India of harbouring any such camp so if at all they will have to carry out a strike on our military establishment.” Says Air Commodore Trilok Chand (Retd), Senior Fellow at the Centre for Joint Warfare Studies, New Delhi.

Precaution should be exercised, as these experts believe.

“We should not be complacent and should step up our border guarding.” Says Lt Gen Bhatia.

For Air Commodore, it is a change into the entire approach between the India Pakistan relations.

He says, “It has shown the world that we have a way out to the ever-present threat of nuclear attack from Pakistan. If required, we can opt for conventional operation as a solution to the sub-conventional war being waged by Pakistan.”

“Nuclear Bomb will remain a weapon of deterrence and will never be used to attack a country” adds General Bhatia.