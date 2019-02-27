Home Nation

Operations at nine airports across North India have resumed as of now: DGCA

Earlier on Wednesday, AAI issued a NOTAM , saying flight operations at the airports in Srinagar, Jammu, Leh, Pathankot, Amritsar, Shimla, Kangra, Kullu Manali and Pithoragarh will remain shut.

Passengers stranded outside the Jammu airport after it was closed for civilian operations amid tension along the Pakistan border in Jammu Wednesday Feb 27 2019. | PTI

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Aviation watchdog DGCA Wednesday said operations at the nine airports, which were shut earlier in the day, have resumed "as of now".

A spokesperson of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation said, "As of now, ops to these airports resumed (sic)."

Earlier on Wednesday, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) issued a notice to airmen (NOTAM), saying flight operations at the airports in Srinagar, Jammu, Leh, Pathankot, Amritsar, Shimla, Kangra, Kullu Manali and Pithoragarh will remain shut from February 27 to May 27.

The AAI owns and manages more than 100 airports, including those shut temporarily Wednesday, in the country.

The move to suspend operations the airports had come amid an escalation of tensions between India and Pakistan after the IAF carried out strikes on terror bases in Pakistan.

