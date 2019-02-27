Home Nation

Pakistan troops shell Indian posts in Uri

The shelling comes a day after the IAF carried out air strikes on Jaish-e-Mohammad terror camps inside the neighbouring country.

Published: 27th February 2019 10:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2019 11:27 AM

Army personnel patrolling village after heavy shelling allegedly fired from the Pakistani side. (File | PTI)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Pakistani troops Wednesday intensely shelled Indian posts in Uri Sector of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

Pakistani Army fired mortar shells towards Indian posts in the early hours of Wednesday, a police official said.

He said there were no reports of any casualties so far.

The official said the Indian Army retaliated to the Pakistani action in an equal measure.

The exchange of fire across the LoC in Uri sector was going in when reports last came in, he added.

